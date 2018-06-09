× Police: Woman shot near Malco Majestic Cinema

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Malco Way, near the Malco Majestic Cinema and Clicks pool hall.

The woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle at around 3:40 am Saturday morning.

Police did not provide suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will be working to find out more information.