Police: Man shot and killed near gas station

Memphis, Tenn. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting near a gas station.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 pm Friday night, near the Grizzly Mart in the 1000 block of National Street.

Police say two men got into a fight that led to gunfire. One man was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black truck.

WREG will be working to find out more information about this homicide.

If you have any tips regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.