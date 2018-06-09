New bikes awarded to SCS students with perfect attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Shelby County School students were awarded with new bikes for perfect attendance.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said it's an effective way to fight truancy.

"These are the kids on the other side of the aisle. The kids that have made it to school every day and haven't been late. You can tell by the smiles that are in this room that they're very proud, as well they should be," Weirich said.

Twelve schools are on the DA's watch list as the office works to make sure students are going to and staying at school.

Parents can get in trouble for their children's chronic absenteeism and tardiness, but this positive reinforcement has been effective in the schools.

Students like Cameron Thomas said it's a symbol of gratitude for their hard work.

"My grades have been good all year and I can't wait to get my report card and show my family," Thomas said.

Weirich said it's more of showing appreciation to everyone involved.

"It's our way of saying thank you to those students for a year of hard work and it's a way of saying thank you to those parents," Weirich said.

More than 150 students were rewarded.

The program matches truant students with trained mentors from the community who work with them and emphasize the importance of daily school attendance.