Woman killed in wreck on U.S. 78 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol and Marshall County deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon.

A source says a truck and an 18-wheeler collided on U.S. 78 near mile marker 30, which would be around the southern city limits of Holly Springs.

The woman driving the pickup truck died on the scene.

Officers are still on the scene investigating.