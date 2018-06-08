× Memphis man indicted in fatal I-40 wrong-way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted Thursday following a crash that killed a man last year, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Jose Rodriguez was reportedly drunk when he hit Christopher Terrell, 31, head-on in the predawn hours of October 15.

The 24-year-old man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 when the accident occurred near the Covington Pike exit.

Terrell died from his injuries.

Rodriguez was indicted on charges of drunken and reckless driving.