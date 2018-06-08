× Man arrested after opening fire in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in a North Memphis shooting that left one man critically injured back in May.

The incident happened May 21 near the intersection of North Dunlap and Looney Street.

According to police, the Violent Crimes Unit tracked down the man they believed to be the intended target just this week. He identified the shooter as Nigel Houston and said he was aiming at him when another man was struck. That shooting victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The intended victim also told police Houston fired multiple rounds at him, which is corroborated by witnesses we spoke to on the scene.

Neighbors told WREG they heard about eight or nine gunshots.

“And it wasn’t from the same gun, I can tell you that.”

Eddie Brooks said his home was hit in the chaos.

“If my wife had been sitting in her usual spot, she would be dead today,” he said. “Last night, my wife said they came from the right hand side of my lot and were shooting. I had to leave my job and come home.”

Houston was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.