× Report: Accused killer of Tennessee deputy shot him 6 times, burned his body

DICKSON, Tenn. — Authorities have released new gruesome details that describe what they believe happened the day a Tennessee deputy was shot and killed last month.

The Tennessean obtained court documents that reveal Sgt. Daniel Baker was shot at least six times after he was sent out to investigate a suspicious vehicle on May 30. Body camera video reportedly showed Baker speaking with the driver, Steven Wiggins, at length before he realized Wiggins was in a stolen car.

Baker ordered Wiggins out of the vehicle, and that’s when the suspect allegedly opened fire.

The deputy dodged for cover but was eventually struck and collapsed a short distance down the road, authorities said. Wiggins followed him down the road and shot him again as he was lying wounded on the ground.

He ultimately shot Baker six times, court documents revealed.

According to WTVF, authorities accused Wiggins of using deadly force with the sergeant’s own gun.

But the horrifying details didn’t end there.

According to police, Wiggins then placed Baker’s body inside his patrol car, drove it down the street and set it on fire.

The state charged him with first-degree murder, felony murder, abuse of a corpse, arson, gun possession, theft, filing a false report and criminal impersonation.

Federal authorities added additional charges, including carjacking resulting in death, use of a firearm during a deadly crime, being a felon with a weapon and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence, according to the Tennessean.

Wiggins pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial date was set for August 2019.

His co-defendant, Erika Castro-Miles, will reportedly be tried with him.