× Arkansas man says he infected self with HIV to expose others

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man who prosecutors allege intentionally infected himself with the HIV virus has told a judge he did it so he could expose others to the deadly virus.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 25-year-old Stephen Koch of Scranton pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to expose another person to HIV and to drug and child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say information on Koch’s computer indicated he intentionally infected himself with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and planned to intentionally deceive people about his HIV status.

Koch told Circuit Judge Robin Green that he infected himself in order to hurt other people.

Green sentenced Koch to 50 years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender.