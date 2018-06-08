Mountain of trash in front of North Memphis home cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mountain of a mess on a North Memphis street had a neighbor calling for help.

The problem had reportedly been festering on LaGrange Avenue for three weeks.

WREG went Friday to get answers — and we got action. The city began cleaning up the trash Friday and said the property owner will be billed.

But it didn't look so good early Friday. Somewhere under the pile of trash and household items at 1036 LaGrange Avenue is a front yard.

Behind it all stands a vacant house and what's become Fonda May's eyesore.

"Someone was living next door and she passed away. And unfortunately they threw everything she owned outside," May said.

The abandoned house is right next door to the home May's father's has lived in for 40 years.

She's worried the stench arising from the pile could further complicate her father's respiratory problems.

"But my main concern is about the COPD. Because once stuff starts to smell it kind of makes it hard for him to breathe," May said.

She's seen rats and mice scurry through the mess, and people stopping to scavenge just ends up making matters worse.

But she's even more upset the owner of the property apparently didn't care what impact this trash would have on the neighborhood.

"She should be responsible. She was responsible enough to come and throw the trash on the street. She should have a Dumpster to come out. It's her responsibility to get this stuff out of here," May said.

WREG found records indicating the owner lives in the Coro Lake subdivision.

The woman who answered the door said she sold the property and she was under the impression the city would remove the trash.

"The guy in front of the house called me yesterday and said they was supposed to pick it up this week. Next week at the latest, " May said.

May just wants the mess gone as quickly as possible.

"Just because this is North Memphis does not mean that people want to live like this or see this every day when they come out of their homes," May said.