Mississippi community honors farmer who died in truck crash Thursday

RED BANKS, Miss. -- Video of Brooks Brownlee from Wednesday night showed him doing what he loved most: teaching the word of God and spending time with children.

He didn`t know it was his last night on earth.

"This was in God`s plan for Brooks` life and he was ready for it," said Pastor Guy Hughes with Red Banks Baptist Church.

On Thursday, authorities said a logging truck collided with Brownlee`s pickup truck on Highway 302 at Cayce Road.

Witnesses said Brownlee was out delivering strawberries, for which he was known all over the area.

"People coming in here from Tennessee were always asking, 'How do I get to Brownlee farms?' We were forever giving directions," said Rod Hulsey, who runs Harvest Feed about five miles from Brownlee's farm.

WREG even met Brownlee in June 2017 when a tornado plowed through his Red Banks farm.

Even then, he found a way to smile and showed us why so many say he always had a special way about him.

"He always lifted your spirits," Hulsey said. "He meant a lot to everyone I know who knew him."

Brownlee leaves behind two young children, a loving wife Christy and a big church family.

Many came Thursday night to pray for them.

"I`ve been with them most of the day. They`re doing as well as can be expected because of their strong faith. We're gonna deeply miss him. We`re in shock," Hughes said.

Hughes said he knows his friend is in heaven.

Church members say the family is meeting Friday to discuss funeral arrangements. They said it`s still unclear what will happen with the farm.