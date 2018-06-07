Downtown flasher pleads guilty after officers catch him in act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — His face may be covered in tattoos, but police say Justin Smith's private parts weren't covered at all when officers spotted him in the Pinch District around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to indecent exposure in court Thursday morning after officers say they saw him expose his genitals to passing drivers on the 300 block of North Main Street.

When officers approached him, they said he quickly put his clothes back on.

"That’s pretty gross and, you know, not something you want to see," said Daniel Brown.

“I live right here, so it’s obviously concerning to hear," said Hayes McPherson.

Police said they spotted Smith while on routine patrol in an area that's just blocks from the North Main Police Precinct.

“I assume that’s not gonna stop anybody if that’s their intent. They’re gonna do it wherever they want to do it," McPherson said.

"A lot of families and folks from out of town have been coming into this area or in town with St. Jude, so it would be nice if those guys didn’t show up during the day and scare everybody off," Brown said.

Smith was assessed roughly $400 in fines and fees and given two days in jail, but WREG has learned this isn't his first time behind bars.

In 2010, he was accused of openly pleasuring himself in front of a female guard in a jail medical room.

In 2014, his wife told police he beat her at a Wingstop.