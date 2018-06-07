Long Road Cider bar coming to Cooper-Young

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee's first cidery, now located north in Barrettville, will open a new cider bar in the Cooper-Young area, the owner said.

Long Road Cider owner Scott Patterson signed the lease for 871 Cooper Street. He's aiming to open in August.

The 6,000-square-foot, high-ceiling building will allow them to increase production and provide room for Memphis' first cider bar, Patterson said.

For the longtime Memphian who's spent most of his time in Midtown, it's sort of like coming home. He had been eyeing the location, formerly home to Southern Textiles, for some time.

"That building kinda sat there calling to me for a while and I'm glad I called on it," Patterson said.

Long Road Cider will offer several varieties of cider on site, plus a menu of food by Helario "Harry" Reyna, formerly of the Kwik-Chek sandwich shop on Madison.

Patterson said he started with home brewing beer but eventually settled on cider. He said his cidery currently produces about 100 packaged gallons of cider a week.

"We want to take that to, you know, four or five times that at least," Patterson said.

After entering and winning several competitions and having someone tell him they'd buy some of his cider if it was available, he knew he had something.

Long Road Cider opened its tasting room and restaurant in Barrettville in 2016. Patterson hopes that with the new location, he'll be able to change some beer drinkers' minds.

"If I can get just one person who says 'I'm not a cider person'," Patterson said, "if I can get one of them to finish a cup of cider, then I feel like I have done a good thing."