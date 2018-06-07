Carjacking victim in teenage crime spree speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're hearing from one of the victim targeted by teens who are accused of going on a crime spree from Memphis to Mississippi.

Four teens, one just 13-years-old, are facing multiple charges - including kidnapping, theft, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Before police pursued the stolen pickup around a Parkway Village neighborhood, detectives say those same teens were busy targeting people throughout the Mid-South.

Officers say the white Dodge truck was stolen just hours before the chase around 7:30 Wednesday morning at a gas station off Winchester.

The woman who left the truck running went inside the convenience store to make a quick purchase.

A few minutes later, she came out to find her truck gone.

To make things worse, her 6-year-old daughter was inside at the time.

Thankfully, the mom found her daughter nearby after the suspects discovered she was in the truck and dropped her off.

Officers tell us about an hour and a half later, the truck was used in a robbery in Southaven where the teens stole a woman's purse.

They then lead police on a chase back to Memphis were eventually taken into custody

Through there investigation, detectives say they also discovered the teens were responsible for yet another carjacking.

This one at 1:30 the same morning.

We tracked down the victim who was too afraid to be identified.

Her 8-year-old son translated for us, "She said, they put the gun in her back."

Held at gunpoint, the terrified mother turned over her keys and all she had.

"She said they thought she had money in her pocket," her son added.

It turns out, she didn't.

The teens still took her vehicle. Police discovered it a a townhouse about a mile and a half away.

No one was seriously hurt.

The mother who had her car stolen with the child inside was cited.