Bright Spot: Main Street artist creates bold, bright pieces of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right off the Main Street trolley line are bright, bold pieces of art.

Meet Mosal, the artist not just leaving a lasting impression with his work but with those who visited his pop up gallery.

"I've been drawing since I was a little boy."

Before the Hamilton High grad graduated to creating these works of art, he began by drawing comic book characters.

"If I could copy a comic book character and that comic book character was a hard character to draw I would keep going. Keep going, keep going until I matched what they were doing."

"I used to draw on the pantyhose backers because we didn't have a lot of money when we were kids. So my grandmother would take the pantyhose backers and make them into sketch books."

Mosal credited family and teachers for recognizing his gift.

His work has been featured in local restaurants and shops around town.

"Memphis has done me great. The DMC has done a great job at taking my brand, partnering with me and giving me free spaces not once, but twice."

He showed us his work space.

"I call this my corner of creation."

His work sold to people all over the country.

"I bring life, love, liberty and art. I bring creativity."

Mosal spent the month of May in the space, once known as the Life is Good Store off Main. When he sold pieces of his art he invited other artists to put their work in his location.

"My bowl of soup is your bowl of soup, we all eat. I believe in that philosophy. As artists we have to reach out to other artists."

And for those who might not think they're the artistic type or have it in themselves to pick up a paintbrush or pencil, Mosal encouraged them to think twice and create their own beauty.

"Art comes in so many forms and fashions. Art is a mechanism that to me it evolves itself. Because it's a creation from God. You are replicating his works."

"We already live in a society where everything is judged. Art is not judgmental. Art is just beauty."