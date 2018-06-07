Alice Johnson gets cellphone after President Trump commutes sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who was granted clemency by President Trump is getting her first cellphone since being released from prison.
Alice Marie Johnson is getting right to adjusting to life as a free woman.
She was sentenced to life in prison for her role in a major drug scheme.
President Trump commuted her sentence yesterday. Now she's getting back to normal life, starting with a cell phone.
WREG was there when she arrived at a T- Mobile on Winchester to purchase something that wasn't even around when she went to prison, a smart phone.
She says she has a lot to learn.