Alice Johnson gets cellphone after President Trump commutes sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who was granted clemency by President Trump is getting her first cellphone since being released from prison.

Alice Marie Johnson is getting right to adjusting to life as a free woman.

She was sentenced to life in prison for her role in a major drug scheme.

President Trump commuted her sentence yesterday. Now she's getting back to normal life, starting with a cell phone.

WREG was there when she arrived at a T- Mobile on Winchester to purchase something that wasn't even around when she went to prison, a smart phone.

She says she has a lot to learn.