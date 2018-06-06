Surveillance video shows suspected Car Wash USA robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released video surveillance of the woman they say robbed a Car Wash USA over the weekend.

The woman allegedly waited until closing Saturday evening and then went inside the Riverdale business asking for a refund. That’s when she pulled out a gun, pointed it at the attendant and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the scene in a 2008 black Chevrolet Impala. The car had a spare front left tire, a dent on the driver’s side door and a broken left rear vent window, police said.

If you can help identify the woman, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.