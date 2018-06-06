× Police: Victim of Ohio serial killer may have been from Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Ohio are reaching out to law enforcement agencies across the South hoping to finally identify a woman who was reportedly one of the victims of a known serial killer.

According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, Shawn Grate confessed to killing three women – Stacey Stanley, Elizabeth Griffith and the unidentified Jane Doe – in Richland County, Ohio between 2004 and 2005. He was convicted in the kidnapping and murders, and sentenced to death for the crimes.

However, the identity of that first victim still alludes police, preventing full closure in the case. On Tuesday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reportedly sent out a bulletin to officers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas asking for help.

“This victim is believed to have died at the hands of a cold-blooded killer who later went on to kill others, and the fact that she has been unidentified all this time makes her case even more tragic,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine, in a news release on Tuesday. “By sending this bulletin, we hope this case will get more attention outside of Ohio and that someone will recognize a face they haven’t seen in more than a decade.”

The release contained a facial reconstruction of the victim and went on to say Jane Doe could have been born in any of the states listed above. In addition, she may have even lived in Texas, Florida or the Caribbean the last five years of her life.

She was between 15 and 30 years of age when she died. She had brown hair, was likely between 5’3″ and 5’9″, and weighed between 100 and 150 pounds.

Grate told police he believes the victim was a magazine saleswoman.