Perfect attendance equals bikes for students in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of children with perfect attendance in a Tennessee school district are getting a gift to enjoy on summer break: A bicycle.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in Memphis said more than 150 students who didn’t miss a day and had no tardies on their records this school year are eligible to receive a bike Saturday.

The students attend one of 11 schools participating in the D.A.’s truancy reduction program.

A review in 2005 and 2006 showed that one-fourth of juvenile crime in Memphis occurs during school hours away from campuses, most likely involving truant or expelled students. The program matches students with mentors who teach them the importance of daily school attendance.

The district attorney’s office says rates have declined at participating schools in the past 10 years.