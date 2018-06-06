Mitchell Heights man fighting for his life following overnight shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following an early morning Wednesday shooting in the Mitchell Heights area.

Police said the victim was sitting in a car near Vernon and National around 1:15 a.m. when someone fired several shots at him. He reportedly drove to a house on Buchanan Avenue where his family and friends were.

"I hear something go pow, pow, pow, pow," said a neighbor. "I didn't know it was this close. I didn't know he got shot right at the stop sign."

Family identified the victim as Kevin "Kevo" Jackson.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Officers used flashlights to look for any clues.

They have not released any information about who did it or why.

So far, police haven't made any arrests, and we're still waiting for a description of the gunman.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.