Live at 9: Limiting the costs of home ownership, Watercooler Wednesday & Christen Dukes

Limiting the costs of home ownership

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has one primary mission: to help low and moderate income Tennesseans buy homes. Today in Memphis, their job will be to teach those homeowners how to limit the other costs of home ownership: things like utilities and transportation costs.

Regardless of your income level that’s information that can improve your life so we asked Ralph Perry to give you some advice before he heads over to the sold-out conference.

The best ways to read to your child

No one disputes that reading to children helps develop their brains, but there is some question about whether all types of reading are equal. Many studies indicate that the brain develops best when reading a physical book, instead of reading on a screen.

Kelley Nichols is vice president of the Teacher Excellence Program at Porter Leath, which also makes sure all children have access to real books, through the Books from Birth Program.

Watercooler Wednesday

Changes are coming to the Miss America pageant and Kanye West addresses some issues as he releases a new album.

Kevin Cerrito, Michelle McKissack and Todd Demers talk about that plus the new emojis available to Apple users in this Watercooler Wednesday.

Music with Christen Dukes

Every night it's easy to find live music in the Bluff City. And another special thing about memphis: the way people here give back. You're invited to come out this Friday night and experience both those things at once as Christen Dukes and his band host the fifth annual Benefit Concert for St Jude.