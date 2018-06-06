Teenagers in stolen trucks lead police on chase from Southaven to Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Four teenagers were arrested Wednesday after a wild police chase that led from Southaven to Memphis.

"It was wild. I ain't never seen nothing like that before," said DaMichael Gray, who witnessed the multi-state chase end with arrests in front of his house.

According to Southaven Police, the juveniles — three 15-year-olds and one 13-year-old — stole a red truck and a white truck out of Memphis.

A 6-year-old girl was inside one of those vehicles, a 2003 Dodge Ram parked at a store at Winchester and Goodlett, Memphis Police said.

The child was forced to jump from the moving vehicle to escape, police said. She was unharmed, and her mother was charged for leaving a running vehicle unattended.

The juveniles then made their way to Tanger Outlets in Southaven, where they reportedly threw something at a shopper.

As that person was calling 911, the suspects drove to the areas around Kay Jewelers on Airways north of the outlet mall, knocked a woman to the ground and grabbed her purse. The woman is expected to be okay, police said.

That's when the police chase began.

VIDEO OF POLICE CHASE:MPD pursuing teens in stolen truck. Say teens in 2 stolen trucks robbed woman at a Southaven shopping center, police chased 2 trucks to Memphis, stopped one w/stop sticks. Other truck continued to Memphis where 4 juveniles were arrested @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Ppl884lOuW — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) June 6, 2018

The juveniles took off heading up Airways and eventually made their way to Stateline and Tchulahoma. It was at that location that officers threw out Stop Sticks in an attempt to stop them.

The red truck reportedly hit the stakes and came to a stop, but the second vehicle, the white truck, drove in the ditch and kept going, striking a patrol car in the process. Those who where in the red truck were able to jump into the white truck and the police chase continued.

The juveniles eventually crashed at Southbridge and Forest View near Parkway Village in Memphis. Witnesses said the truck was rammed by two police cruisers.

Officers say when they received their initial call they heard there were three trucks possibly involved in the initial crimes. That third truck has not been recovered.

There was also a crash at Goodlett and Knight Arnold, not far from where the suspects were finally arrested. WREG is working to find out how this crash was connected to the chase.

Video of the chase leading up to that is below.

Here is the white truck involved in this mornings incident that police say started at Tanger outlets in Southaven as a strong armed robbery and chase into Memphis. Chase ended & 4 teens taken into custody in Parkway Village neighborhood off Forrest view @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/dj1374J3WQ — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) June 6, 2018

Witness DaMichael Gray said the white truck drove back and forth in the area for some 20 minutes with police behind it, before finally crashing in front of his yard.

"He tried to run over the sidewalk but they blocked him," Gray said. "So when they blocked him, he tried to jump out. And he fell straight on his face."

The four teenagers were charged by Memphis Police with kidnapping, theft of property, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and other charges.