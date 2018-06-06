Investigators tow a car that could be related to the Lorenzen Wright murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN - New clues may be surfacing in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

Investigators may have a car linked to the killing. They seized the car Tuesday night.

Neighbors say plain clothes officers spent hours at a Collierville Home Tuesday, going over a car on the property.

"I was like it was something new to me. I can't believe it. It was shocking," said Demario Richardson , who watched it all from across the street.

He says the home is that of his cousin, who is also Billy Ray Turner's cousin.

Turner, along with Sherra Wright, is charged with killing basketball stand out Lorenzen Wright. Richardson, suspecting this car may be linked to the Lorenzen Wright case, started videotaping the officers.

"That's my neighbor and we walk back and forth. That's my dad's best friend and that is actually my cousin over there as well. They said it's probably one of Billy's cars. That's all I know. I was like oh wow," said Richardson.

Sources close to the Wright case confirmed to WREG that they did tow away a Dodge Stratus after Turner's cousin called them and said Turner brought the car to him shortly after the murder and wanted it repaired.

Only, Turner never paid his cousin, so his cousin said he kept the car until he decided to call police and report it.

"I didn't know where the car came from. I didn't ask no questions," said Richardson.

Demario Richardson shudders to think the vehicle may have been involved in the murder case.

He says he knew Billy Turner as a child.

"What went on and all that it's new to me. I mean honestly I don't think he would have did something like that. It's shocking," said Richardson.