Hickory Hill man sitting on porch injured in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man sitting on his front porch.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of Clarke Road near Jardin Place around 2:30 a.m.

The victim is expected to be okay, police said.

So far, they have not released a description of the gunman.