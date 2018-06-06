Does It Work: The Hurricane Spin Duster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "No one likes housecleaning. I know I don't, but it's necessary. You have to do it."

Ashanti Clark, mother of three boys, feels like she is constantly cleaning up.

"You start cleaning on one end of the house, by the time you get to the other end, everything that you've cleaned up on the other end is now messed up."

Clark has tried other dusters before but they don't always seem to work.

"They seem like they throw dust everywhere. Move the dust around."

Hopefully this time the dust will cling to the Hurricane Spin Duster since it boasts about it's electrostatic fibers. It is battery powered and comes with two duster heads plus an extension rod.

Clark snapped in the four AA batteries, that we bought separately, and inserted the bigger dust head into the unit.

"Oh, that was easy."

First up, a space we all overlook; the air conditioner's return air vent.

Clark turned on the Hurricane Spin Duster and was able to get in between the slots.

"The first two are much cleaner than these last three. You can tell the difference."

Next, the ceiling fan. We often skip it because we can't reach it. Clark removed the duster head and added the extension rod and placed the duster head back on top.

"So can it reach?"

"Yeah looks like I can get up there," said Clark.

She was able to reach the blades plus dust between the light bulbs.

For our final test, window blinds!

Clark removed the extension rod and this time inserted the smaller duster head.

"Oh yeah. This is super easy."

Clark was able to dust the top and bottom of each blind in seconds. Best of all it really worked.

"First thought was it's just going to spin dust everywhere but the dust really did stick to the duster."

Hurricane Spin Duster, you passed the Does It Work test.