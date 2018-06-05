Police: Two Missouri men attack, set woman on fire during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are behind bars in Missouri after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and attacking her before setting her on fire.

Vincent Rist and Antonio Bowen were both charged with arson, assault, burglary, robbery and armed criminal action in Johnson County, Missouri after they allegedly broke into the home on Sunday. Inside, a 20-year-old woman was home alone and taken by surprise when the men barged in.

They allegedly tied her up with packing tape in the basement and even hit her in the back of the head with a lamp.

But the nightmare didn't end there. After rummaging through her things, taking what they wanted, Rist allegedly poured gasoline on her head and threatened to set her on fire if she didn't give him the combination to the gun safe.

When she refused, he told her to burn with the house and set her on fire.

Miraculously, the woman was able to escape and put out the flames herself before being taken to the intensive care unit at a local hospital. WDAF reported she sustained first, second and third-degree burns to her body, but is expected to be okay.

Police said the victim recognized the voice of at least one of the men. It's unclear if that was the key piece of evidence that led to their identification and capture.