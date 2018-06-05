Collierville police search pond for teen who may have drowned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for the body of a teenager who went swimming in Johnson Lake in Collierville and didn't return.

According to police, they received a call around 7 p.m. Monday saying the teen and a couple of friends went swimming in the lake in the 800 block of Frank Road behind Collierville High School. The sheriff's office said he was among several young men on the lake.

The teen reportedly was having trouble and disappeared. The rest of the juveniles returned for help.

Police searched Monday evening, but were unable to locate the missing child.

They continued their search Tuesday with the help of Shelby County Search and Rescue.

Collierville authorities said the boy was 16.

