Police: Woman opens fire after being attacked in Westwood home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a woman called police stating she shot her boyfriend in self defense.

Memphis police told WREG the woman called 911 Monday night and had an officer come by her Pawnee home because she didn’t feel safe. It appears that she left for the night and had just returned Tuesday morning when the same man jumped out and grabbed her.

A brief tussle ensued resulting in the woman pulling a gun and shooting the man in the pelvis, police said.

The suspect fled the scene through the back door of the house. A neighbor saw the man in his yard and called for an ambulance.

Police said the woman also called 911 to report she had shot the man.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified him at this time.

Police said the woman will not face any charges.