Deputies charge suspect after father found dead in Earle apartment

EARLE, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office made an arrest after a man was found dead in his apartment in the 700 block of Fulton Street in Earle Tuesday.

Marquese Clark, 24, has been charged in the homicide.

Family members identified the victim as Lonnell Jackson Sr., who was a janitor at Earle High School.

Jackson's neighbor, Charlie Barnes, told WREG he heard several thuds coming Jackson's apartment around 3 a.m. followed by silence.

"Whole lot of racket going on. Sounded like that wall was coming down," Barnes said.

Jackson leaves behind two children, his ex-wife says.

The sheriff's office has ruled Jackson's death a homicide, but haven't specified how he died.

“I’m really surprised ‘cause little bitty Earle, it’s not big enough for all this situation to be going on in our little town," said Jackson's longtime friend Cathy Moore.

"This man would do and open his door up for anyone in this world. He just had a great heart," said Arthur Moore.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.