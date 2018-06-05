Panola County couple loses five dogs in two days, raising suspicions of poisoning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COURTLAND, Miss. — Multiple dogs have mysteriously dropped dead in Panola County and one couple thinks someone is purposefully poisoning their pets.

Now the sheriff's office is investigating what killed five dogs in two days on Whitten Road.

"I love my animals like I love my kids," Anthony Frost said. "There is only so much I can take."

He and his wife Jenny Frost rescue dogs and have three more pups in their care. Tuesday, they said they watched their dog suffer through his last moments alive.

"The dog in the pen, he was fine yesterday running around barking," Jenny Frost said. "We went over to pet him when we got home, he couldn't even stand up.

"When he took his last breath, he hollered. That was the only noise he made, then laid down and he was gone."

Before that the couple lost a puppy the same way. At first they thought maybe another dog killed it or a snake bit it. That idea faded as they say it became clear someone wanted their pooches dead.

They wonder if a neighbor they've had confrontations with in the past may have been responsible.

"Once we figure out what is killing these dogs we will canvas the neighborhood to figure if someone is — who is killing Mr. Frost's dogs," said Major Barry Thompson with the Panola County Sheriff's Office.

The body of the dog that died Tuesday has been sent to Mississippi State.

If someone is poisoning the Frosts' dogs, Thompson said charges will be filed.