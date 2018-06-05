× Kia recalling 106k Sedona minivans for sliding door problems

NEW YORK — Kia is recalling thousands of their Sedona minivans after reports that the automatic retract feature on the doors may not work properly.

According to Consumer Reports, the minivans have an automatic retract feature that stops the sliding doors when the vehicle detects something is in the way. The problem is that the software may not always be able to detect obstructions, resulting in the door closing on people or other objects.

So far, there have reportedly been 21 complaints of this happening resulting in two injuries.

The recall includes all 2015 to 2018 Sedona minivans that were built from July 2014 to December 2017. That’s approximately 106,428 sedans, the company said.

The good news is the automaker can make adjustments to the software free of charge.

Click here to see if your car has been recalled