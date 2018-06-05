Fight on Beale Street leads to shots fired, three behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight escalated into a shooting right on Memphis' most iconic street, striking a stranger's car driving down the road.

Now three people are now locked up after police heard the gunfire on Beale and B.B. King.

A man told police it all started when three people jumped him and then fired a gun at him Monday morning when he left a club.

He told officers Sierra Howell, Joseph Beadle and Cassandra Arnold followed him to the intersection and beat him up.

He says he tried to fight back in self-defense, striking Howell.

That's when the man said Howell grabbed a gun out of her purse and Beadle snatched it from her, opening fire.

The victim dodged the bullets but the door of a car passing through the intersection was hit twice.

Beale Street visitors were glad to hear no one was hurt — but couldn't believe this next part of the story.

Police say they searched the scene and found a shell casings in front of Handy Park. They say they also found the gun hidden behind a mailbox not far from here.

Officers say Arnold tried to ditch the gun, but didn't seem to realize SkyCop cameras caught everything.

Howell and Beadle are now facing an aggravated assault charge and Arnold is charged with tampering with evidence.

Some visitors said this incident doesn't hurt their perception of Beale. They just think this points to a bigger problem.

"People going to the clubs, you know, the have attitudes. The attitudes come from no understanding or being taught of how to handling this situation," said visitor Chris Watson. "They need prayer. Prayer is love."

WREG reached out to the man whose car was shot but did not hear back.