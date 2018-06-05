× 17-year-old suspect charged in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17 year old has been charged in the death of a man who was killed in a shooting at Lamar and Trezevant in Orange Mound Saturday, June 2.

He was charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempt second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police responded to the scene around 1: 20 a.m. following a reported fight. That’s where they found 26-year-old Antaeus Colbert. He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.