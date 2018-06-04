× Tigers/Texas Tech hoops match-up becomes official

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis will play Texas Tech Dec. 1 in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Hoophall Miami Invitational presented by Citi at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Invitational officials made the announcement Monday in Miami.

Memphis is in its first season under coach Penny Hardaway, the former Tiger All-American and ex-NBA All-Star.

Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight last season, its deepest NCAA Tournament run in school history. Tech finished 27-10.

Other games being played in the Naismith Memorial will include Miami vs. Yale, St. John’s vs. Georgia Tech and North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech is led by former Memphis coach Josh Pastner.

Hardaway said he is “really excited” to have his team participate in the event.

“To be able to play such a great team like Texas Tech is the icing on the cake,” Hardaway said. “Our program is really looking forward to it.”

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard took over the Red Raiders before the 2016-17 season.

“Our program is looking forward to competing in and being associated with an event run by the Basketball Hall of Fame for the second-straight season,” Beard said. “Memphis is a talented program from the American (Athletic) Conference, and we look forward to the matchup in Miami, which will help us prepare for our Big 12 schedule.”