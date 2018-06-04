× Suspects charged in Oxford home invasion, kidnapping

OXFORD, Miss. — Three men and a juvenile are behind bars after an alleged home invasion and robbery in Oxford last week.

The incident happened at the Flatts at South Campus on Thursday, May 31, but Oxford police just released information in the case on Monday.

According to initial reports, the four suspects entered the home and held the people inside against their will as they ransacked the place looking for items of value. The suspects then took off, but eventually turned themselves in to police that same night.

They also returned the stolen merchandise, police said.

The adult suspects were identified as Raymond Coffey Jr., Ricky Gerard and Theo Holloway. The juvenile was not identified. All of them were charged with burglary (home invasion) and kidnapping.

Their bonds were set at $150,000.