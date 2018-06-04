× TBI: Father ‘doesn’t want the public to know what he did to Joe Clyde’, won’t reveal son’s location

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The case against two parents accused in connection to the death of their son has been bound over to a grand jury, WTVF in Nashville reported.

During Monday’s hearing, an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified that five-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels’ father, Joseph Daniels, failed a polygraph test during the initial search. After several hours in an interrogation room, the agent said the man finally confessed to killing his son, but wouldn’t say where the body was because he didn’t “want the public to know what he did to Joe Clyde.”

He allegedly told police he beat the boy to death, put him in the trunk of his car and then dumped his body in a remote location, police said.

As for the mother, Krystal Daniels, the agent said she too confessed to her role in the boy’s death. She said she heard Joe Clyde scream and then walked in to find Joseph Daniels on top of the little boy with a closed fist. She then went back to sleep and lied to police the next day about what she knew about the boy’s disappearance.

Authorities continue search for Joe Clyde

The search continued over the weekend for the five-year-old who police say was beaten to death by his father and then dumped in a rural area.

It’s been two months since little Joe Clyde Daniels was last seen alive in his Dickson County home, but crews didn’t give up the search over the weekend. At least 40 people and K-9 units covered a search area on foot while paragliders helped from above.

At one point, crews taped off an area near a local cemetery, but that proved to be nothing, WTVF reported.