Police investigating overnight shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shootings that left a men injured.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday night as an adult male and a juvenile were walking to the store just after midnight on Enterprise Avenue in Orange Mound.

The victims told authorities a SUV pulled up beside them and someone inside yelled “Four way.”

They turned to ask who it was and that’s when someone inside opened fire.

The adult was hit and both victims took off running to a nearby location for help.