Man shot in chest at Midtown intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while sitting at a red light at Central and East Parkway on Sunday night.

According to police, the man saw something hit his windshield. When he looked for the source of the impact, he noticed he was bleeding.

The man had been shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

There were no other cars at the light, the man said, and he did not hear any gunfire.