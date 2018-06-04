Gunman knocks on the door, shoots young mother in Westwood area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young mother is recovering this morning after she was shot while answering a knock at her door.

The incident happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at the Levi Landing Homes on Crillion in the Westwood area.

The woman told police she went to answer the door and immediately heard gunshots ring out. She was shot in the arm by the unknown assailant.

She told police she never saw the shooter.

The woman rushed to a back bedroom where her boyfriend was sleeping.

Police got to the scene minutes later, and paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

Two children were also inside the home at the time but were not hurt.

"It needs to stop. It continues to keep on happening," said a neighbor. "It needs to stop. My kids are three, four and 5-years-old. It constantly keeps happening. I don't want no bullet to ricochet into my house or anything."

Police said they found several shell casings in the front yard and are now searching for the shooter.

This is the second time something like this has happened at this complex.

Last June, a 6-year-old girl and her pregnant mother were injured after someone fired shots into their bedroom while they were sleeping. MPD says that was a targeted attack.