MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Blues City Cafe in the 100 block of Beale Street Monday night.

Authorities arrived to the scene to put out a fire that occupied a small portion of the roof.

They say flames were shooting out of the roof when they arrived.

The restaurant was evacuated, and there are no reported injuries so far.

The fire department says the fire was caused by a malfunctioning ventilator on the roof.