ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — The National Weather Service says straight-line winds reached 100 miles an hour as a storm this weekend tore through trees and destroyed an airport hangar.

The wind’s two-mile-wide path stretched from Colt to Forrest City as storms passed through around 11:30 Saturday night.

No injuries were reported, but the storm destroyed the hangar at Delta Regional Airport in Colt, snapped trees and power lines and damaged roofs along the way.