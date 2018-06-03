× Man nearly drowns in pool at Forrest Hill Apartments

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man nearly drowned in a pool at Forrest Hill Apartments in the 8200 block of Irene Boulevard in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon, the Shelby County Fire Department said.

Brent Perkins, with the Shelby County Fire Department, tells WREG crews arrived to the scene after residents spotted the 45-year-old man at the bottom of the pool.

They pulled him out and immediately started CPR.

The victim was resuscitated and was transported to a local hospital.

