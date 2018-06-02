× UPDATE:Shooting kills one, injures two in Willow Oaks Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shootout at the Willow Oaks Apartments Friday night left one dead and two others injured, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road just north of the airport area at 11:30 p.m.

They found three males shot. All were taken to Regional One.

25-year-old Albert Smith-Anderson was later pronounced dead, Memphis Police said. The other two were listed in stable condition.

Police said one of the individuals who was transported was 21-year-old Deadrick Jones.

An investigation found that gunfire was exchanged among the people shot.

Jones has been charged with second degree murder, criminal attempt felony to with second degree murder, and employing a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.