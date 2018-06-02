× One killed in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Orange Mound early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the area of Lamar and Trezevant around 1:20 a.m.

They found 26-year-old Antaeus Colbert who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim and shooter knew each other and had been involved in a disagreement.

No arrest had been made.

If anyone has information about this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.