Man steals, then dumps, two televisions from The Grille restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the man connected to a bizarre break in at The Grille restaurant early Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect approached the business on foot and was caught on camera breaking in through a side window around 2 a.m. Friday.

Despite getting in with no problem, it appears the suspect didn't come prepared or with a plan in mind.

The suspect had actually been captured by surveillance video by the time he realized he needed to try and hide his identity.

That's when he slipped on a hoodie and pulled tube socks over his hands to prevent himself from leaving behind fingerprints.

He grabbed two 60 inch televisions and took off, but not having a car, he ultimately had to stash them at the back of the property behind a dumpster.

The Grille owner Herbert Tate says he got an alert to his phone at about 1:30 friday morning showing a masked man inside of his restaurant.

"He walked away with nothing. He walked away with two TV's but he didn't take them off of the property,” Tate said.

Caught on camera, you can see the burglar struggling to open the cash register, so he throws it on the floor several times.

Then after no luck, he goes to the wall to try to grab a tv.

He struggled with that one too. So he decided to jump over the counter and try another.

"The officer and I went out back and we were looking around out back and he looked behind the dumpster and he found two TV's," Tate said.

Tate says he was stashing the tv's behind a nearby dumpster to most likely come back and get later.

Police were there before he could come back.

Police took photos of all of the damage, and even managed to get a photo of the suspect from the surveillance footage.

Meanwhile, Andrew Ivy from O'reilly's next door says his store was hit too, but during store hours.

"It's customers in here and he waits for them to leave he pulls a gun out of his back pocket and shows it to my guys," Ivy said.

Ivy says the man snatched 500 dollars and told them be safe and be blessed.



If these two incidents are tied together, Tate says the suspect really needs to be found.

"He needs to be apprehended so he doesn't break into anyone else's establishment, " Tate said. "He needs to go find him a job."