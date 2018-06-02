Bartlett police investigate Friday night shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police are investigating a shooting Friday night on Eagle Valley Cove.

One family has holes in their mailbox from the bullets. One of those shell casings were given to police Saturday afternoon as they combed for additional evidence.

Another homeowner has shattered glass to his front door and a bullet hole in his garage door and car tire.

Neighbors tell WREG they heard what sounded like fireworks last night. They say a young man was in an altercation with someone in a vehicle.

Anthony Woods was not home at the time but saw police near his home through his security camera on his phone.

"It was just a matter of making sure everyone else was okay," Woods said.

And when he got back he was shocked.

"This is a pretty good neighborhood. We've been here for over 12 years and never had a problem," Woods said.

The mother of that young man, who didn't want to go on camera, said her 18-year-old son was shot outside of their home.

Some homeowners are now fearful which is why most preferred not to be on camera.

One woman, who has been living in the area for 8 years, said she's thinking about moving.

As a longtime resident Woods says he knows the victims family and they told him the 18-year-old was hanging around the wrong people, and said they would take care of any expenses this has caused.

"I would tend to think this is a one-time incident and hopefully we won't have to deal with this again," Woods said.

Meanwhile many people are concerned for their safety and the safety of the dozens of children in this neighborhood.