Police say two suspected burglars shot dead in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot dead Friday evening at a house in East Memphis, and police say they think the men were trying to break in.

Officers responded to a double shooting in the 1700 block of Myrna, off Willow Road near Overton High School, around 7 p.m.

Police announced a short time later that both victims died.

At 9:30, police announced they had a suspect in custody, but by Saturday morning, they said that person had been released without charges.

"The individual who was detained has been released without charge," MPD said in a tweet. "All evidence was presented to the DAG's Office and it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed at this point."

It is unclear if the person was released because they acted in self-defense.