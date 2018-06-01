× TBI: Woman arrested in mother’s 2010 murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight years after the death of a Hardin County woman, detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say they’ve arrested her killer.

According to police, Patsy Lynn Shelby killed her mother Otylier Callens in September 2010. The woman’s body was discovered by the Savannah Police Department inside her Ryan Street home.

Shelby was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

A motive for the murder was not released, but authorities said additional arrested are anticipated.