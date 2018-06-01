× Suspects wanted following armed Walgreen’s robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Walgreen’s store on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

According to initial reports, the men entered the store early Thursday morning armed with a gun. One of them demanded money while the second stood nearby. They both then fled the scene in a late model Toyota Corolla.

No one inside the store was hurt and it remains unclear how much money they got away with.

If you can help identify either suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.