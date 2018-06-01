Neighbors say new construction tearing up streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beautiful homes are going up in every direction near Meadow Vale Lane and Kamin in the Buckingham Farms area of southeast Memphis, but residents say the construction is taking a toll on roads.

"Once you are building these houses you have 18 wheelers, tractors driving," resident Marquez Wright said.

Residents say there has been a lot of growth in the neighborhood — and potholes are also growing.

There's a lot of potholes. Every time we hit a corner we have to dodge a pothole for some reason."

They say maneuvering around the pits can be tough and even costly.

"I had to change two flat tires like last week, off of potholes," Wright said.

And according to Wright you won't even notice them until it's too late.

"They are covered in water so really you don't notice if it is a pothole or not."

These resident say at the least they want some markers put out as they wait for the county to address their concern.

"We should be able to drive slowly through the neighborhood and make it home safely without tearing up our cars or tearing up our rims."

We reached out to the county. At last check, they were on their way to look into getting those pot holes filled.