Lakeland home goes up in flames after lightning strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County and Memphis fire crews were both called to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning.

According to initial reports the home in the 9800 block of Kingsridge Drive in Lakeland was vacant when lightning struck it early this morning.

WREG was told the previous owners had just moved out.

By the time authorities arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. the home was completely engulfed in flames.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.